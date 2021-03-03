Spring Budget 2021: Sunak adds £65bn of support as OBR cuts growth forecast

The Chancellor confirmed a £5bn restart grant to help businesses continue to trade as they come out of lockdown

Chancellor Rishi Sunak provided an additional £65bn of fiscal support in today’s (3 March) Spring Budget, promising the UK Government will do "whatever it takes" to support the UK economy, which is expected to bounce back more slowly than expected this year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that it now expects the UK economy to grow by 4% in 2021, down from the 5.5% forecast in November, with GDP growth of 7.3%, 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.7% in the four years that follows respectively.

According to the ONS, the UK economy fared better than expected in 2020, falling by 9.9% compared to 11.3% forecast in November.

Addressing the House of Commons, Sunak was clear that despite the government's "unprecedented response" the economic implications of the pandemic has been "acute" amid more than 700,000 job losses and borrowing at its highest levels outside of wartime.

The government's overall Covid-19 support package will be £352bn over 2021 and 2022, totalling at £407bn when including last year's measures.

As previously indicated, the Chancellor confirmed a £5bn restart grant to help businesses continue to trade as they come out of lockdown restrictions, bringing total cash support to £25bn.

With the government-backed bounce back loan and coronavirus business interruption loan scheme coming to an end, the Treasury is also launching a new loan scheme. It will run until the end of the year, and loans will be provided at the value of between £25,0000 and £10m.

For one of the worst-impacted industries, hospitality and leisure businesses will not pay business rates for the first three months. Thereafter, rates will be discounted for the remaining nine months of the year by two-thirds.

The 5% reduced rate of VAT will be extended until the end of September, at which point it will be gradually increased. It will stay at 12.5% for six months, before returning to the standard rate from April next year.

Sunak confirmed the extension of the furlough scheme until the end of September, with employees continuing to receive 80% of their wages until the scheme ends, and firms asked to contribute 10% in July and 20% in August and September as the scheme is phased out.

For the self-employed, the income support scheme has also been extended, with a fourth grant covering February to April worth 80% of average trading profits up to £7.5k.

Sunak also announced a new policy "to stand behind homebuyers" with the Treasury offering mortgage guarantee for those who can only afford a 5% deposit.

The Chancellor said he expects 95% mortgages to be offered by a number of banks from next month, with the aims of "turning generation rent into generation buy". There will also be an extension of the stamp duty holiday.

Spring Budget 2021: Sunak freezes lifetime allowance for pensions contributions

Elsewhere, £700m will be handed to arts, culture and sports, with the Government set to support the proposed England-Republic of Ireland 2030 FIFA World Cup bid

Suanak said this was a budget that "protects the jobs and livelihood of the British people" but emphasised that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the public finances, which must be paid for.

"CV has caused one of the largest, most sustained and comprehensive shocks this country has ever faced," he added. "This government has delivered one of the largest, most sustained and comprehensive responses this country has ever seen.

"The damage…combined with level of support… has created huge challenges for our fiscal circumstances"

As a result, corporation tax will rise to 25% in 2023. However, this will remain the lowest of any G7 nation, and only businesses with profits over £250k will be taxed at the full rate - roughly 10% of UK companies.