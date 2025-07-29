Oberon Investments head of IM Marcus Holden-Craufurd departs

Former JM Finn and Rathbones director

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Oberon Investment’s head of investment management, Marcus Holden-Craufurd, has left the firm, Investment Week understands.

Holden-Craufurd took on the role in 2022 following just over three years at JM Finn as investment director. He also held the same role at Rathbones for 13-years between 2006 and 2019. Oberon Investments collaborates on North England AI projects with dedicated fund In an automatic reply to Holden-Craufurd's work email address, seen by IW, it states he is "no longer" with the firm. Currently his LinkedIn profile still lists him being in his Oberon role. A spokesperson for Oberon Investments: "We can confirm that Marcus Holden-Craufurd is no longer with Oberon Investments Limite...

