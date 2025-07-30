JP Morgan Global Growth & Income's Tim Woodhouse steps down as portfolio manager

Tim Woodhouse, who manages the strategy alongside Helge Skibeli and James Cook, will stand down from his duties, effective from 30 September 2025, according to a stock exchange notice today (30 July). JGGI moves into 'unduly punished' stocks amid Trump's global trade war Next, Woodhouse will be moving to a new position within JP Morgan Asset Management. JPMAM was contacted for comment about the nature of this position. Woodhouse joined JPMAM in 2008, spending five years as an international equity research analyst covering media and telecommunications. He then became a glob...