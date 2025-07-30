JP Morgan Global Growth & Income's Tim Woodhouse steps down as portfolio manager

One of the three portfolio managers of the JP Morgan Global Growth & Income trust (JGGI) is set to step down from the role.
Tim Woodhouse, who manages the strategy alongside Helge Skibeli and James Cook, will stand down from his duties, effective from 30 September 2025, according to a stock exchange notice today (30 July). JGGI moves into 'unduly punished' stocks amid Trump's global trade war Next, Woodhouse will be moving to a new position within JP Morgan Asset Management. JPMAM was contacted for comment about the nature of this position. Woodhouse joined JPMAM in 2008, spending five years as an international equity research analyst covering media and telecommunications. He then became a glob...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes