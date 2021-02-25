FCA bolsters executive team in post-scandals restructure

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has bolstered its executive team with four new hires as part of a planned overhaul in response to last year’s damning reports into the regulator’s handling of the London Capital & Finance (LCF) and Connaught fund scandals.

In December the FCA promised a raft of "significant and necessary changes" following the publication of the independent reports, which revealed significant failures in the regulator's handling of the multi-million pound scandals.

Chief executive of the FCA Nikhil Rathi, who joined the regulator in October, said at the time that the reports had made "sobering reading", and he is "committed to implementing the recommendations and lessons learned".

FCA hands £3.4m back to unauthorised investment scheme victims

As part of the restructure, the regulator has now hired Stephanie Cohen as COO, Jessica Rusu as its first ever chief data, information and intelligence officer, Sarah Pritchard as executive director for markets, and Emily Shepperd as executive director for authorisations.

The FCA has also promoted Clare Cole to director of market oversight, tasked with leading the regulator's response to Lord Hill's forthcoming Listings Review.

Cohen, who brings over two decades of experience in large financial services firms, including 14 years at BlackRock, will be responsible for the FCA's operations and business performance, systems and infrastructure, and finances.

As COO, she will "play a central part in the FCA's transformation, taking the lead on operational changes to make the FCA more efficient, dynamic, and technologically driven", the regulator said.

Rusu, who was most recently chief data officer at Chetwood Financial, will lead the transformation of the FCA's use of data, intelligence and information to more effectively oversee the 60,000 firms it regulates.

"Jessica will evolve the FCA's relationship with big tech companies, fintechs and the wider data science community and champion the FCA's global Innovate agenda," the regulator said.

Cohen and Rusu, who both join in June, will work closely "to deliver operational excellence and build the FCA's data and intelligence analytics capabilities, and the technology and infrastructure that underpin them".

Pritchard, who joins from the National Economic Crime Centre, and has previously worked at HSBC and Dechert, will be responsible for the delivery of the FCA's statutory market integrity objective in the combined supervision, policy and competition division.

Shepperd will oversee "the gateway" for firms and individuals applying to undertake regulated financial services activity. She was most recently director of customer services and Change at Aegon UK.

As director of market oversight, Cole is responsible for overseeing the conduct of participants in the primary and secondary markets through the listing, prospectus and market abuse regimes. She has been acting director since December and has worked at the FCA since 2003.

All four new hires will sit on the FCA's executive committee, which includes Rathi, executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward, executive director of transformation Megan Butler, and executive director of international Nausicaa Delfas.

FCA issues warning after investment scams cost savers £78m during 2020

Rathi said the four new hires "bring with them a deep understanding of the consumers we seek to protect, the markets we oversee, and all have track records for operational excellence".

He added: "As we continue transforming the FCA - building a data-led regulator - their global experience and leadership, drawn from a variety of backgrounds, will be vital in ensuring we can act more quickly to reduce harm to consumers and ensure market integrity."

Commenting on her own new role, Cohen said: "Now more than ever, the FCA has a vital role to play in protecting the interests of consumers, and I can't wait to get started."