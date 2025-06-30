FCA seeks feedback on high-risk products

In a consultation paper published this morning (30 June), the regulator outlined plans for targeted support as it looks to finalise rules by the end of this year. Within the paper, it shared its proposals to exclude these higher risk investments, flagging feedback that suggested that to include them could see a "risk of significant consumer harm" should they be distributed widely to retail investors without appropriate safeguards in place. FCA unveils targeted support plans 'to enable a greater culture of retail investment' Many firms saw providing access to higher risk products as...