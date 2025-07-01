FCA payable fees to drop by close to £10m in the next year

Criticism over increased fees

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Fees payable by fee-payers to the Financial Conduct Authority is set to drop to £711.9m in 2025/26, £8m lower than in the previous year.

The FCA has estimated its annual funding requirement (AFR) for 2025/26 to be £783.5m. This consists of baseline costs for ongoing regulatory activities and exception projects. BNP Paribas Cardif completes takeover of AXA IM However, the decline in total fees payable was due to £71.6m in financial penalty revenues the regulator retained from 2024/25. This followed a consultation by the FCA on its fee rates where it proposed changes such as distributing new exceptional project costs between fee blocks and raising the minimum, flat and application fees. FCA seeks feedback on high-r...

