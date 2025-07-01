FCA payable fees to drop by close to £10m in the next year

Fees payable by fee-payers to the Financial Conduct Authority is set to drop to £711.9m in 2025/26, £8m lower than in the previous year.
The FCA has estimated its annual funding requirement (AFR) for 2025/26 to be £783.5m. This consists of baseline costs for ongoing regulatory activities and exception projects. BNP Paribas Cardif completes takeover of AXA IM However, the decline in total fees payable was due to £71.6m in financial penalty revenues the regulator retained from 2024/25. This followed a consultation by the FCA on its fee rates where it proposed changes such as distributing new exceptional project costs between fee blocks and raising the minimum, flat and application fees. FCA seeks feedback on high-r...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes