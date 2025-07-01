Asset Reality gains FCA approval to offer crypto custody services in the UK

Company registered as VASP

Linus Uhlig
1 min read

Asset Reality, an end-to-end asset recovery operating system, has gained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to offer cryptocurrency custody services in the UK.

This approval marks the latest event in the bid to incorporate digital assets into the mainstream.  The company has been registered as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) with the FCA under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds regulations 2017.  IG becomes first UK-listed firm to launch crypto trading Asset Reality aims to homogenise asset recovery to provide a single solution to support the seizure, management, and disposal of both physical and virtual assets.  Previously, asset recovery practitioners were forced to formulate their own solution f...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

