Waverton IM adds analyst to multi-asset team

Waverton Investment Management has hired Paris Jordan as a multi-asset analyst.

Reporting to fund manager and head of third-party fund selection Luke Hyde-Smith, Jordan joins from Murano Consulting, where she was head of investment consulting.

She has previously held positions at Fidelity Worldwide Investments and Sanlam Investments UK, where she managed socially responsible portfolios for advisers and wealth managers.

Hyde-Smith said the hire marked an "important stage of the multi-asset team's growth".

"[Jordan] is an experienced fund selector with a proven track record across a variety of asset classes and a notable specialism in ethical and sustainable investing."

Jordan added: "Waverton's multi-asset offering has delivered impressive performance since inception and has also weathered recent market stresses exceptionally well.

"The firm has an excellent reputation and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of a very talented team."