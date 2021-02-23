Waverton IM adds analyst to multi-asset team
Paris Jordan joins from Murano Consulting
Waverton Investment Management has hired Paris Jordan as a multi-asset analyst.
Reporting to fund manager and head of third-party fund selection Luke Hyde-Smith, Jordan joins from Murano Consulting, where she was head of investment consulting.
Waverton IM makes intermediary sales team appointment from S&W
She has previously held positions at Fidelity Worldwide Investments and Sanlam Investments UK, where she managed socially responsible portfolios for advisers and wealth managers.
Hyde-Smith said the hire marked an "important stage of the multi-asset team's growth".
"[Jordan] is an experienced fund selector with a proven track record across a variety of asset classes and a notable specialism in ethical and sustainable investing."
Waverton strengthens adviser distribution team
Jordan added: "Waverton's multi-asset offering has delivered impressive performance since inception and has also weathered recent market stresses exceptionally well.
"The firm has an excellent reputation and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of a very talented team."