'The evidence must be heard': Odey assault trial adjourned until March

Crispin Odey will face another day in court next month as his indecent assault trail rumbles on beyond its expected two-day length, after district judge Nicholas Rimmer ruled that the case must be heard despite protests from the defence.

Odey's lawyer, Crispin Aylett QC, concluded day two of the trial by calling for the case to be thrown out owing to "inconsistencies" in the evidence presented by witnesses and the complainant.

However, while both the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Rimmer acknowledged inconsistencies the judge concluded that the case must be adjourned until next month.

"There have been a number of inconsistencies," said Rimmer. "Indeed there has been an admitted lie by the complainant in this case on one particular issue.

"The evidence, however, requires - in this court's view - an answer."

As a result, Odey will return to Westminster Magistrates Court on 11 March.

The founder of Odey Asset Management denies groping a young female bank employee in 1998 at his home in Swan Walk, Chelsea.

On day two of the trial, which has been beset by technical issues, Hendon Crown Court heard how the complainant was inspired by #MeToo events, citing scandals surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, as a reason for contacting police years later.

Odey accepts that he "propositioned" the woman and ultimately "misread signals". However, he maintains that the nature of what occurred had been "exaggerated", suggesting that the woman may hold a "grudge" against him.

The court heard evidence given to police by Odey during the investigation in which he said he had made an "inappropriate remark" to the complainant, which he accepted he should not have and added it had caused her to leave. He denied having touched the woman.

"I was stupid to invite her round," Odey told police.

On the day after the alleged incident in the summer of 1998, the complainant said she called senior colleagues on the equity sales desk into a meeting room to discuss what had taken place with Odey, who was an important client of the bank.

The men, who appeared as witnesses at the trial, said the complainant had made clear that something "inappropriate" had happened, but did not disclose any details to them as to what had occurred.

One senior colleague told the court that he had no recollection of being in attendance of any meeting including Odey and the complainant, or being told about the events the next day by the complainant.

No further action was taken by senior colleagues, and human resources was not informed until a year later when the complainant was subject to a separate incident.

Today the complainant described her "anger" in the immediate aftermath of the incident in 1999, which moved her to inform HR colleagues of her complaint about Odey.

Immediately after the alleged incident, the complainant went to the home of her then-partner, who told the court that the complainant was visibly upset by what had occurred but did not disclose details to him. He said that he had encouraged her to go to the police, which she did not.

In her communications with police, Aylett told the court the complainant had painted a picture of Odey as "a very much older, sleazy, balding man", despite being 38 at the time of the incident and "with a full head of hair".

"I suggest you have an overactive imagination," he put to the complainant.

The CPS accepted that there had been inconsistencies in the timeline and exact details of some events but said the complainant had been consistent with her account of what had taken place.

Kerry Broome of the CPS described further details beyond the alleged assault itself as "window dressing".