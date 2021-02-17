Odey maintains not guilty plea as assault trial faces technical delays

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey maintained a plea of not guilty on the first day of his indecent assault trial, which revealed further details of his alleged behaviour during a 1998 incident when he is said to have "lunged" at a then-bank employee.

The founder of Odey Asset Management faced the charges at Hendon Magistrates Court today (17 February) in a trial that is expected to extend beyond its planned two-day duration as a result of a delay in relation to technical difficulties in presenting evidence.

Odey is accused of groping an employee of a bank, of which he was a client, at his address in Swan Walk, Chelsea following a meeting.

The court was told by the Crown Prosecution Service's Kerry Broome that the complainant had to "wrestle herself free" from Odey, who is said to have grabbed her breast and put his hand up her skirt.

"He was attracted to her and hoped the evening would lead to something," Broome said.

Odey, whose defence is led by Crispin Aylett QC, is said to accept that he "propositioned" the woman and ultimately "misread signals". However, he maintains that the nature of what occurred had been "exaggerated", suggesting that the woman may hold a "grudge" against him.

Technical issues prevented reporters attending the trial via video link from viewing or hearing much of the evidence presented by the CPS. The reporters in attendance, who were limited in number owing to coronavirus restrictions, saw interviews given by the alleged victim from 2018.

The CPS' opening remarks reveal that the complainant made an official complaint to their employer a year after the incident, following a separate incident involving another client of the bank.

However, the complainant did raise concerns to "senior colleagues", who will face cross examination over the course of the trial, a day after the Odey incident took place.

The complainant emailed Odey in 2013 about the incident, in reply to which he did not accept wrongdoing. An official complaint was made to the police in 2017.

The opening remarks also made clear that CPS' case is impacted by a lack of contemporaneous evidence and potentially unclear witness recollection, owing to the period of time that has passed.

In Odey's defence, Aylett highlighted an unclear timeline as to the date of the incident as well as where certain events took place and how long they took place for.