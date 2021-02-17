Investors eye inflationary surge as CPI dips 0.2% in lockdown January

UK inflation fell by 0.2% in January on the back of the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions, having risen by 0.3% in the previous month, with investors now awaiting updates on the path out of lockdown expected from the Government next week for an indication of the inflationary outlook.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday (17 February) show that CPI rose 0.7% in the 12 months to January 2021, up from 0.6% to December 2020.

CPI including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) rose 0.9% in the 12 months to January 2021, up from 0.8% to December 2020, and fell 0.1% on a monthly basis for January.

The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate came from recreation and culture at 0.35 percentage points. Furniture, household equipment and routine maintenance offered an upward contribution of 0.05 percentage points in January 2021.

There were also further large increases in the contributions to the 12-month inflation rate from restaurants and hotels, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport.

Meanwhile, falling clothing and footwear prices had a downward effect with prices falling by 4.6% between December 2020 and January 2021 as a result of increased discounting. This meant the downward contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate from the clothing and footwear group reached 0.22 percentage points for the month.

Commenting on the figures, financial analyst at AJ Bell Laith Khalaf said that in the short term it is "pretty nailed on that inflation will rise quickly towards the Bank of England's 2% target in the coming months".

"Beyond that the crystal ball is particularly cloudy, which is problematic, seeing as inflation and deflation pose very different risks to savers and investors," he added, referencing the ongoing "raging" debate over the outlook for inflation versus deflation.

"The burden of proof currently lies with those who think rising prices will be a problem, because the last decade of ultra-loose monetary policy has failed to coax the inflation genie out of the bottle.

Laith added that the market does not expect a change to UK interest rates over the next year, with the Bank of England under no pressure to tighten policy.

CIO of Premier Miton Investors Neil Birrell said there is "nothing" in the latest ONS figures "to suggest that inflation is roaring back".

"But they are historic," he added. "Looking ahead, what we hear on Monday about the easing of lockdown restrictions will drive the view of where inflation is heading and that is undoubtedly upwards as we go through the year."

Multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors Oliver Blackbourn expects an inflationary "rebound into the end of this year", with "the potential for inflation to return to a level close to the Bank of England's target" of 2%.

"There are competing forces in terms of the demand outlook for the economy," he added. "Reopening of the economy in response to the roll out of vaccines may actually lead to unemployment rising as those that have been kept on due to the government's furlough schemes are deemed surplus to requirements.

"This will be a drag on demand and therefore inflation. However, the BoE's chief economist has described the economy as like a "coiled spring" with the end of restrictions likely to release pent up demand.

"A spike in the savings rate last year suggests that those that have remained employed will have money to spend once a degree of normality returns. A surge in consumption may lead to prices rising as service companies take time to return to full operations."