BNP Paribas AM promotes global client group head to deputy CEO

BNP Paribas Asset Management has promoted the global head of its client group Sandro Pierri to deputy CEO.

Pierri, who will be based in London and report to CEO Frédéric Janbon, has more than 30 years' experience in the asset management industry having joined the firm in 2017.

During his four years with BNP Paribas AM, Pierri has been responsible for its global sales and marketing operations, making a "notable contribution" to implementing its growth plans and "positioning it as a key player offering high added value investment solutions," the firm said.

Pierri began his career in 1989 as a portfolio manager with San Paolo Fondi, moving to BNL Gestioni in 1992, before joining ING Investment Management in Italy in 1994, where he held several commercial roles.

He was previously chief executive of ING Group's Italian retail business, following the acquisition of which he spent a decade in various commercial and managerial positions at Pioneer Investments.

Janbon said Pierri has "transformed" BNP Paribas AM's global client group "into an efficient sales platform", and his promotion brings "invaluable expertise to additional transversal projects".

He added: "This appointment reflects the breadth of his contribution to our company and his commitment to developing our culture and values for the benefit of our clients."

Pierri said: "I am honoured to have been given this new responsibility and by the confidence placed in me to contribute more widely to the development of our company."