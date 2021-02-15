Ex-Aviva Investors fixed income head to lead Charles Stanley asset management activities

Charles Stanley has hired former global head of fixed income at Aviva Investors Dan James as head of asset management.

James, who left Aviva in 2018 after more than seven years with the firm amid a restructure of its investment platform, will be responsible for leading the wealth manager's asset management capability.

Charles Stanley said the newly-created role, which will see James report to CEO Paul Abberley, will enable the "unlocking" of the potential of its asset management solutions.

The role will primarily see James focus on building scale, growing revenue and driving future development.

With more than 25 years' industry experience, James was responsible for building and running Aviva Investors' global fixed income division across multiple countries. Prior to Aviva, James has held roles at Mercury Asset Management, ABN Amro Asset Management, Fortis Investments and BNP Asset Management.

Commenting on the hire, Abberley said James' "proven expertise, experience and industry know-how positions him well to advance our asset management capability and build on our reputation for delivering exceptional client service".

He added: "I look forward to working with him to taking our cost-effective, market-leading proposition to the next level and protecting and enhancing investor returns."