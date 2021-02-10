RLAM launches global sustainable credit fund

Royal London Asset Management has expanded its sustainable investment offering with the launch of a global credit fund under the management of Rachid Semaoune.

RLAM Global Sustainable Credit seeks a total return over the medium term, with a typical horizon of three to five years, and to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate Total Return Index Hedged USD index by 0.75% per annum over rolling three year periods, gross of fees.

The fund will charge fees of 0.53% and 0.4% for the class M (GBP hedged) and class Z (GBP hedged) share classes respectively.

Launching with £125m in seed capital, the fund looks to provide a "best of breed" combination of sustainability and fixed income expertise "to allow investors to gain exposure to the broad range of opportunities available in global credit markets", RLAM said.

Under Semaoune, who is a senior fund manager with almost 20 years' experience working in fixed income markets, the fund will seek to exploit inefficiencies across global credit markets.

The fund will be bolstered by RLAM's range of sustainable investing resources, including ESG and engagement specialists, and an experienced external advisory committee, to construct a portfolio diversified by geography, currency, sector and issuer.

Semaoune said: "By combining our strength of investing in credit markets with our experience in responsible investment and the management of sustainable portfolios, we believe we can deliver a compelling solution to meet the requirements of investors seeking to gain exposure to global fixed income markets in a more sustainable way.

"We see significant opportunities to help asset owners meet their long-term goals by gaining access to the full, diverse opportunity set within global credit markets via a robust approach that puts sustainability right at the heart of portfolio construction."

Chief distribution officer at RLAM Rob Williams added: "The demand for sustainable investments has grown exponentially in recent years, as investors recognise the merits and ability of these approaches to both tackle the world's challenges and deliver highly attractive returns over time.

"We believe the new Global Sustainable Credit fund is well placed to meet these demands and reflects RLAM's continued commitment to meet best practice principles with respect to sustainable and responsible investing."