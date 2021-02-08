Rathbones boosts research team with trio of analyst hires

Rathbones has boosted its research capabilities with a trio of analyst appointments across its collectives and fixed income units.

Saif Sajid, who joins the collectives team from Confluence's StatPro Group, will cover Japanese equities, government bonds, index-linked and high-quality investment grade bonds, and report to senior research analyst Emma Saunders.

Having most recently worked as a financial client service analyst, responsible for client liaison and verifying financial data, Sajid has also worked at Greystone Wealth Management as a multi-asset research analyst.

He is also joined on the collectives team by Joe Young, who has transferred from Rathbones' client development team.

Young, who in his new role will cover emerging market equities, and high yield and convertible bonds, has spent the last two years as an investment analyst responsible for exhibiting back-tested models to prospective and existing clients.

Having previously served as an operations analyst at macro hedge fund Harmonic Capital Partners, Young will report to head of collectives research Alex Moore in his new role.

Moore said Sajid and Young's "respective experience, knowledge and enthusiasm is providing valuable input to the team and the expertise we provide our clients".

Within fixed income, Edward Iley joins as a credit analyst, responsible for providing analysis to the team across a range of securities.

He was most recently a bank credit analyst at DBRS Morningstar and has also served as a junior trade economist at HSBC Global Research.

Bryn Jones, Rathbones head of fixed income, said: "Edward joins our team at a fascinating time for the asset class. There are significant opportunities in fixed income markets at present and Edward's addition to the team will provide invaluable support across our fixed income mandates."