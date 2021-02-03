Act now on LIBOR transition: IA's stark warning to FTSE 350 bosses

Many companies have agreed a fair transition for their LIBOR-linked bonds according to the IA

The Investment Association (IA) has told FTSE 350 firms still issuing LIBOR-linked sterling bonds "time is running out" and urged them to transition to an alternative reference rate or risk "significant market disruption and harm to investors".

Less than a year from the transition deadline, £108bn of outstanding LIBOR-linked corporate bonds remain in circulation, according to the IA, which said its members are willing to "consider alternative arrangements" with investee companies, including buybacks.

In February last year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned asset management firms to "act now" and take "immediate action" to shed themselves of exposure to LIBOR-linked investments and benchmarks.

Five months later, the IA said asset managers had made "significant progress" in the transition away from LIBOR-linked benchmarks, with two-thirds having invested in instruments linked to its replacement, SONIA, in 2019.

The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) has traditionally been the world's most widely used reference rate, providing a benchmark for about $350trn worth of financial products by the end of 2019.

However, a big shake-up is looming as bank traders were found to have been manipulating LIBOR in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, leading to around $9bn in fines, several convictions and ultimately the decision by regulators to phase out LIBOR altogether by the end of 2021.

The IA told FTSE 350 bosses on Wednesday (3 February) they must put their LIBOR transition plans into "immediate effect", offering its support in the process.

It said investments managers have worked with many companies to agree a fair transition for their LIBOR-linked bonds, and welcome engagement from those still looking to do so.

Director for investments and capital markets at the IA Galina Dimitrova warned: "Time is running out for companies to transition their LIBOR-linked bonds.

"Companies that have yet to do so must now take urgent action to ensure their bonds are LIBOR-free by the end of 2021."

Director of markets and wholesale policy at the FCA Edwin Schooling Latter welcomed the trade body's offer of assistance to FTSE 350 firms.

"Mutually agreed conversion from LIBOR to risk-free rates plus spreads consistent with industry recommendations on fair transition arrangements can enable both the bond's issuer and holders to avoid the uncertainty they will face upon LIBOR's proposed cessation," he said.

"It also allows conversion to the market standard of the RFR compounded in arrears that has now developed in bond markets - an advantage which synthetic LIBOR cannot provide."