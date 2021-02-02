Kingswood launches short-dated ESG bond fund

The fund will use the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Sterling Liquid Corporate ESG Weighted index as its benchmark

Wealth manager Kingswood has launched an ESG bond fund, targeting short-dated, investment grade sterling issuers.

Kingswood ESG Bond is targeting a five-year duration and aims to provide income with potential for long-term capital growth, and will use the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Sterling Liquid Corporate ESG Weighted index as its benchmark.

The fund takes constituents from the index which weights firstly on ESG considerations and then gives extra weighting to issuers with improving ESG scores.

As the weightings within the index are adjusted monthly, this should ensure the fund is always exposed to the most environmentally friendly companies.

The index, which is up 4.9% over one year, according to Bloomberg, will typically look at around 1,000 data points for an ESG rating, including how employees are cared for within an organisation and how diverse the shareholder list is.

Kingswood ESG Bond will introduce 20% maximum weightings for any individual sector to aid diversification while maintaining liquidity through daily pricing. The fund's current average weighted rating on a model portfolio is A-.

Annual fees of 0.25% will apply for private investors as well as institutions.

Associate director of fixed income at Kingswood Nigel Marsh said the firm has "seen a significant uptick in demand from clients looking to become greener in the way they invest".

"While definitions of ESG vary, it is easy to see why investing into companies that have strong ESG scores are becoming so popular," he added.

"Those companies with higher ESG scores are defining best practice which in turn sets a level for others to strive to achieve. It protects employee health and wellbeing as well as ensuring that management are allowing decent corporate structures to be set in place.

"We feel now is the opportune time to launch the Kingswood ESG Bond Fund which is one of the very few short dated, actively managed, sterling only investment grade ESG funds in the market providing very liquid, investment grade exposure to the most competitive bonds around."