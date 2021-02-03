Martin Gilbert-backed Alquity debuts global impact fund

The strategy will analyse corporate ESG metrics, as well as companies' contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

London-based investment boutique Alquity has launched its first global impact fund, investing in listed companies producing products and services that have a positive sustainability, societal and environmental impact.

Alquity Global Impact launched at the end of January with a "soft opening", seeded with around $5m, with early investors charged fees on "preferential terms" during an initial launch period to 31 March.

After this point, standard pricing will be an AMC of 70 basis points and an OCF of 1.05%.

The strategy will analyse corporate ESG metrics, as well as companies' contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on decarbonisation within the screening process.

Its proprietary approach will utilise quantitative, data mining tools, and data science.

The fund is led by global head of quantitative strategies Marnie Aragon-Uy, whose 25-year career includes 15 years at Aberdeen Standard Investments as global head of quantitative analytics.

Alquity said the launch was the "next phase" of its approach to its 3-D investment model of delivering financial performance, high quality portfolio ESG and catalytic capital for grassroots impact through its Transforming Lives Foundation.

The Foundation has "positively impacted" over 60,000 people by granting more than $2m in the regions where the company invests, according to Alquity.

In accordance with SDG 8, these funds provide a bridge between the formal and informal economy, lifting up the poorest by creating decent work and economic growth.

In January Alquity secured the financial backing of former CEO and co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management Martin Gilbert, alongside a strategic partnership with East Capital Group.

Brad Crombie, CEO of Alquity, said: "Our funds have always been responsible by design, construction and outcomes. The launching of the Global Impact fund marks a step-change in our approach.

"We believe it will deliver the value created by the increasing convergence of ESG and impact data. Our investment team has laid the foundations for high quality ESG in emerging markets; now we are making use of our wider skillsets to take this approach global."

Aragon-Uy added: "We are constructing a highly targeted portfolio that maximises exposure to companies with the most favourable sustainability metrics when it comes to both ESG and impact.

"By using a data-led approach, portfolio risks and impact metrics are constantly monitored to ensure they remain within our targeted risk and impact profiles.

"This transparency means our clients will know that the fund is having a positive impact, investing in the cream of the ESG crop, delivering against the SDGs while also targeting superior risk-adjusted returns."