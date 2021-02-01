Martin Currie Global Portfolio names new chair as Gaskell steps down

The board of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has appointed Gillian Watson as Chair in succession to Neil Gaskell

Gillian Watson has been appointed chair of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio trust as Neil Gaskell steps down after nine years in the role.

Watson, who takes up the position as of today (1 February), has been a non-executive director of the trust since April 2013.

She is currently senior managing director at Edinburgh-based boutique corporate advisory firm Noble & Co and holds various non-executive director positions.

Under Gaskell, Martin Currie Global Portfolio's assets have grown to over £300m, as the company became the first and only investment trust to receive Morningstar's maximum ‘Five Globes' rating for sustainability.

His tenure also saw the appointment of Zehrid Osmani as manager in 2018, the introduction of gearing in 2020 following strong performance and the removal of the performance fee in 2021.

The trust, which is currently trading at a 3.6% premium to NAV, aims to achieve long-term growth in excess of the capital return of the MSCI All Country World index by investing in international quoted companies.

Its share price is up 20.5%, 56.7%, 132.6% and 269.8% over one, three, five and ten years respectively, according to Association of Investment Companies data. Its NAV has risen 15.6%, 49.7%, 120.1% and 226.6% over the same periods respectively.

The MSCI AC World index has returned 7.9%, 28.9%, 93.4% and 187.6% over one, three, five and ten years respectively, according to FE fundinfo.

Watson said Gaskell's tenure as chair leaves the trust "in excellent shape", offering "a differentiated, high-quality global investment proposition with an industry-leading ESG framework".

"There is a real sense of momentum and excitement about the trust's trajectory and we look forward to the coming years," she added.

Gaskell said: "The trust has gone from strength to strength and, through continual improvement, we have built a world-class investment proposition that is increasingly recognised as a leader in many respects, not least ESG."