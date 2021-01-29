Aviva Investors CEO Mark Versey joins IA board

The recently appointed CEO of Aviva Investors Mark Versey has joined the Investment Association's board of directors.

Versey was named CEO of Aviva Investors earlier this month, following the departure of the incumbent Euan Munro, who left the firm after seven years to join Newton Investment Management.

Having joined Aviva Investors as director of client solutions in 2014 from his role as CIO of Friends Life Group, prior to his appointment as CEO Versey was the firm's real assets CIO.

Appointments to the IA board are usually for three-year terms, but board members may seek re-election after their term is complete.

Chief executive of the IA Chris Cummings said Versey's "vast experience and leadership will be invaluable as we chart our industry's response to the continuing economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

"Mark's industry insight will help guide the IA board and I look forward to him joining our team," he added.

Versey said he joins the IA board at "a critical moment, both in our economic recovery from the Covid pandemic and tackling the ongoing climate crisis".

He added: "The investment industry has an integral role to play in addressing both these issues and must use its considerable influence to ensure that capital continues to flow into activities best-aligned with achieving those goals.

"I look forward to helping shape the IA's work as we prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead, and ensure our industry continues to serve the needs of savers and investors."