Pantheon bolsters global infrastructure team with new hire and three promotions

Pantheon has boosted its global infrastructure team with the hire of Paul Barr as a partner, and a raft of promotions across its offering.

As part of Pantheon's annual round of promotions partner Richard Sem will become head of Europe in the infrastructure team, within which Jérôme Duthu-Bengtzon and Dinesh Ramasamy have also been promoted to partner.

Pantheon's Steers: Positioning in private equity amid the pandemic

Sem joined Pantheon as partner in London in 2017 and has 25 years' industry experience.

Pantheon's three new partners have also been appointed as members of the firm's global infrastructure and real assets committee, which is chaired by partner Kathryn Leaf.

Infrastructure and real assets represent $14.8bn of Pantheon's total AUM as of Q3 2020, with the team managing five global comingled strategies together with a number of separate account mandates.

Barr joins Pantheon from Singapore-based GIC, a large-scale infrastructure investor, to provide additional senior-level presence.

Initially based in London, Barr is expected to assume a senior leadership position within Pantheon's San Francisco infrastructure team either later in 2021 or early 2022, working alongside partners Evan Corley, Matt Garfunkle, Kathryn Leaf and Dinesh Ramasamy.

Private equity trusts: What is the market missing?

He brings 15 years of experience across infrastructure primary, secondary and co-investment opportunities, with additional involvement in infrastructure direct investing and infrastructure debt transactions.

Global head of infrastructure and real assets Andrea Echberg said Barr "brings a wealth of experience across all the strategies in which Pantheon is proactively engaged".