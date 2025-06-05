According to BNP Paribas Asset Management's 2025 Thematics Barometer survey, private markets are gaining attention within thematic investing as a way for investors to tap into emerging trends and technologies. Deep Dive: UK behind in private markets access but 'boulder is rolling downhill' Allocation to traditional asset classes has remained "relatively consistent", according to the report, but interest from institutional investors has buoyed an increase in investors deploying thematics in private markets. This was particularly true for investors in North America and Europe, with l...