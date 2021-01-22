Jupiter's Bonham Carter to chair Netwealth

Former Jupiter Fund Management CEO Edward Bonham Carter has been appointed chair of wealth management group Netwealth.

Bonham Carter, who has spent six years as Jupiter's vice chair, has served three years on Netwealth's board of directors as a non-executive director, and is both a client of and investor in the business.

In October 2020, it was announced that Bonham Carter would step down from Jupiter's board at its 2021 AGM for a new role with the firm focusing on stewardship and corporate responsibility activities. He will remain in his new role with Jupiter.

Bonham Carter also serves as senior independent director of Land Securities Group and ITV, alongside other advisory and leadership roles.

CEO of Netwealth Charlotte Ransom said Bonham Carter brings to the firm "an exceptional mixture of industry experience, fund management expertise and leadership credentials".

She added: "His appointment also highlights the fundamental necessity of combining the best elements of traditional wealth and asset management with modern technology in a hybrid model."

"Edward's appointment reflects the scale of our ambition and our view that the wealth management industry remains open to significant change to the benefit of clients."

Bonham Carter said: "The future of wealth management looks very different from today.

"Wealth managers that retain the critical aspects of expert fund management and human advice, with fully integrated technology and a cost-effective client proposition stand to be the long-term winners."

He added that Netwealth has "proved its client service model" and is now "poised for its next chapter of growth".

"There are big opportunities through the continued organic growth of assets, as well as additional expansion by moving further into the traditional advice market, potentially through acquisition," Bonham Carter said.