'Use it or lose it': FCA warns amid consumer investment harm clampdown

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned regulated firms to "use or lose" their regulatory permissions or risk having them revoked, amid a wider clampdown on potential consumer harm from the regulator.

Data published by the FCA today (18 January) reveals that during the first ten months of 2020 the regulator stopped applications for authorisation from 343 firm, roughly 10% of all applications for the period.

The FCA opened over 1,500 supervisory cases involving scams or higher risk investments during the period, having received over 24,000 reports of unauthorised activity and published over 1,000 consumer alerts - an 82% increase on the previous year.

As a result, the FCA instigated 47 enforcement investigations against unauthorised businesses in 2020, securing almost £6m to be returned to consumers and obtaining court orders that over £14m be returned to consumers.

Fines totalling more than £80m were issued to regulated firms and individuals over the course of 2019 and 2020.

It follows repeated warnings to consumers from the regulator in 2020, which saw a boom in investment scams targeting retail consumers.

Data from the Investment Association shows that 1,175 so-called "impersonation scams", whereby organised criminals impersonate legitimate vehicles, took place by October, with more than 200 people robbed of £9.4m in total.

The FCA's most recently published report on the subject of consumer harm explained that "some of the most serious harms" to consumers are related to investments outside the regulator's "regulatory perimeter" and online scams.

Higher-risk investment scams, in the FCA's definition, are those that "are not appropriate for the people being targeted".

This includes mini-bonds, unregulated collective investment schemes, derivatives, contracts for difference and cryptocurrencies.

As part of efforts "to reduce the risk of harm to consumers", the FCA has warned financial services firms to "use it or lose it", with regard to using all of their regulatory permissions.

It explained: "A firm's business model may evolve over time. When it does, it is crucial that firms notify the FCA and amend regulatory permissions as necessary.

"Firms that do not risk losing market access. Outdated or incorrect permissions can mislead consumers about the level of protection offered or give credibility to unregulated activities."