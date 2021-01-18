Artemis adds MacPherson to distribution team

Artemis Investment Management has hired Iain MacPherson as a sales director within its London-based distribution team.

MacPherson, who joins in March from Comgest, will report to Artemis' head of intermediary sales Adam Gent.

Since April 2018, MacPherson has been responsible for intermediary sales for Comgest in London, Dublin and the Channel Islands in both the wholesale advisory and discretionary markets.

Prior to Comgest, he held various sales roles at Standard Life Investments, which he joined in 2009 as a graduate trainee.

MacPherson's appointment follows significant personnel changes within Artemis' distribution team, with the 2020 departures of head of discretionary sales Tom Underhill, head of wealth managers Lawrence Brennan, and head of distribution Jasper Berens.

Gent joined Artemis in May after three years as head of wholesale and retail for Northern Europe at Allianz Global Investors.

Commenting on the firm's latest hire, Gent said MacPherson's "experience, reputation and talent" will help the firm "build on our offering to clients as we continue to deliver differentiated, active investment management components and solutions".

MacPherson added: "I am looking forward very much to being part of the team at Artemis. I have long admired the company for its heritage, strong UK brand and impressive suite of products."