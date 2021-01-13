Quilter takes action as impersonation scams continue to rise

Criminals have exploited the pandemic to scam customers out of almost $4m

Quilter has called on the Government to create a legal framework for tackling the extreme rise in impersonation scams, which cost retail investors an estimated £10m in 2020, with the firm launching its own tool for reporting fraud of this kind.

The online tool will allow investors who believe they have been exposed to, or have fallen victim to, an impersonation scam that features a clone of Quilter's branding to report suspected impersonation scams directly to Quilter's financial crime team.

Quilter will assess the legitimacy of the investment proposition in each individual case and provide a response directly to the consumer the next working day offering support and guidance on next steps.

It follows warnings from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) throughout 2020 urging retail investors to be "extra vigilant" of such fraud.

The Investment Association said in July that an estimated 300 incidences of organised criminals impersonating legitimate vehicles sold by investment management firms had occurred since late 2019, scamming savers out of about £4m, with the figure boosted significantly since the beginning of lockdown.

In November, the Investment Association said the total number of reported incidents of these scams has nearly quadrupled from approximately 300 to 11,75 in October, with more than 200 people robbed of £9.4m in total.

Quilter estimates that investment scams that impersonate a regulated financial services firm have increased by 634% since 2010, and now account for 37% of all FCA warnings issued since 2010.

The firm said that like many firms the Quilter brand has been used by "sophisticated organised criminals in an attempt to ‘sell' fake investment products online", predominantly through paid advertisements residing on internet search engines.

Chief risk officer at Quilter Matt Burton explained that the internet "is awash with fake investment scams promoted on search engines and social media platforms that purport to offer high returns with limited risk, many featuring the brands of well-known financial services firms".

He added: "Investment scams can have a devastating impact on people's lives, both financially and emotionally, and there is clear evidence to show that mental health problems and scams are inextricably linked.

"We are determined to do as much as we can to reduce the risk to consumers by making it easier to verify an investment proposition that uses our branding online.

"We have seen impersonation scams skyrocket in the past few years, and so we continue to urge the government to establish a legally binding framework that prevents fake websites and ads promoting investment products from appearing online.

"This can be achieved through the government's forthcoming Online Harms legislation, or their Online Advertising Programme."