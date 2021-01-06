Euan Munro named CEO of BNY Mellon IM's Newton

Former chief executive of Aviva Investors Euan Munro has been appointed as CEO of Newton Investment Management.

Munro, who recently left Aviva after seven years in the role, will join the BNY Mellon Investment Management boutique on 23 June, subject to regulatory approval.

Newton's interim CEO Andrew Downs will continue in the role until Munro joins the company, at which point he will resume his role as chief operating officer of Newton.

Munro, who joined Aviva Investors in 2013 from Standard Life Investments and sits on the Investment Association's investment committee, will report to CEO of BNY Mellon IM Hanneke Smits.

Commenting on the appointment, Smits described Munro as an "exceptional leader with a proven track record in the investment industry".

Smits added: "His investment credentials and extensive experience leading one of the UK's larger asset managers with a presence in the institutional, intermediary and retail markets, are highly relevant to Newton and we look forward to warmly welcoming him soon."

Munro said: "This is an exciting time to be joining Newton - a global asset manager full of talented people, high quality investment solutions and an incredibly strong heritage in responsible investment.

"I am looking forward to building upon this strong foundation and continuing to enhance Newton's investment offering to help clients achieve their goals."