Terry Smith adds world-leading luxury goods holding to Fundsmith Equity

Star manager Terry Smith has added a holding in LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to his £23.2bn flagship Fundsmith Equity fund – a portfolio known for its low turnover and high concentration.

The Paris-headquartered luxury goods stock, which has a market cap of £233bn, owns more than 72 brands and subsidiaries in total, including Dior, Givenchy, Sephora, Fendi and Veuve Clicquot.

LVMH was formed in 1987 as a result of a merger between luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy - which was formed 16 years previously after champagne producer Moët & Chandon joined forces with cognac manufacturer Hennessy.

To date, its subsidiaries fall under six categories - fashion groups, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewellery, selective distribution, and other activities (including hotels and luxury yachts) - all of which are managed independently.

LVMH joins 29 other holdings in Smith's portfolio, which also includes luxury brands Estée Lauder and L'Oréal - which owns brands including Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent and Armani - in its top ten holdings.

The fund's largest weightings are currently Paypal, Microsoft and US veterinary product manufacturer IDEXX, with the consumer discretionary sector accounting for just 10% of the overall portfolio while technology stocks comprise 28%.

Since the start of last year, Fundsmith Equity has returned 17.8% compared to its IA Global sector average's gain of 15.6%, according to data from FE fundinfo. Putting it in 126th place and second quartile within the 347-strong sector.

The fund has found itself firmly in the top quartile over three, five and ten years, however, and remains the third-best performer in the sector over the last decade with a total return of 418.6% - comfortably doubling the performance of its average peer.

The top five contributors to the fund's outperformance over the last month, according to its latest factsheet, have been Paypal, IDEXX, Philip Morris, Estée Lauder and Intuit, while the top five detractors were Facebook, Kone, Brown Forman, Unilever and Automatic Data Processing.