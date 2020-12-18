FCA execs face pressure to hand back £90k bonuses after LCF and Connaught reviews - reports

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executives Megan Butler and Jonathan Davidson face pressure to hand back £90,000 in bonuses awarded to them for the 2018-19 financial year, following the damning findings of the Connaught and London Capital & Finance (LCF) reports.

The publication of the independent reports yesterday (17 December), which have forced the FCA to apologise and promise to overhaul its processes, has now led to intervention by parliamentarians who demand large payouts be returned, according to Sky News.

Having been singled out for criticism, Butler is moving on from her current role as director of supervision and Davidson will leave the FCA as part of its planned restructuring.

Labour's shadow economic secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden MP said: "This scandal represents a shocking failure of supervision in which some people lost their whole life's savings.

"But this case raises broader questions about how the FCA regulates financial firms and the products they sell, especially when its responsibilities are about to expand significantly after Brexit."

Tory MP, and vocal campaigner for reform of Britain's banking sector Kevin Hollinrake added: "In many areas the FCA is simply not fit for purpose and unless individuals are held to account for their failings this kind of incompetence and negligence will continue.

"Those responsible should be fired or at the very least have to repay the significant bonuses they have received for their years of failure of the proper regulation of LCF."

The regulator declined to comment on whether Butler or Davidson would return £45,000 in bonuses awarded to each of them for the 2018-19 financial year.

However, the FCA has confirmed discretionary pay awards for the FCA's executive committee members, which had been deferred in respect of the 2019/20 year, will now not be paid.

Despite having a system in place for the firms it regulates, the FCA does not have a scheme in place to take back bonus payments to senior managers.

Now Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey was the chief executive of the regulator at the time of the LCF scandal.

In a statement after the publication of the independent reports, Bailey said: "I am sorry those changes did not come in time for LCF bondholders."