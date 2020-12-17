Baillie Gifford targets healthcare companies with new OEIC

Both funds are managed by a team of three: Julia Angeles, Rose Nguyen and Marina Record

Baillie Gifford has launched a UK OEIC Health Innovation fund, with a portfolio comprised of 35 listed mid-size high-growth companies in the fields of pioneering therapies, diagnostics and digital technology.

The new OEIC will sit alongside the Dublin-registered UCITS fund which was made available to external investors in April this year, having launched on 1 October 2018.

Both funds are managed by a team of three: Julia Angeles, Rose Nguyen and Marina Record, plus an advisory group of five other investment managers.

Total assets under management for the Baillie Gifford Health Innovation UCITS fund are currently $113m (£83m), with an additional $206m in segregated mandates.

Since inception, the UCITS fund has returned 87.4% gross of fees versus 23.9% for the MSCI All Countries World index.

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, said: "With increasing convergence within the fields of science and technology, medicine is likely to be further revolutionised towards prevention and cure in order to help us live healthier and longer lives.

"As patient investors, we are keen to help companies build sustainable business models for the breakthroughs they are working on. For the moment, we are focused on building up a track record for the Baillie Gifford Health Innovation fund and developing awareness of the OEIC within the UK marketplace."

Baillie Gifford already invests £29bn in health-related companies across several funds.