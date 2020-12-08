Janus Henderson bolsters Asian equities offering with China PM hire

Janus Henderson Investors has hired Lin Shi as a portfolio manager for China strategies within its Singapore-based Asian equities team.

Shi, who joined on 28 October, has more than nine years of experience in managing similar China strategies, having joined from Hang Seng Qianhai Fund Management.

With over 15 years in investment management and investment research, she has also served as a fund manager at Hamon Asset Management and Legg Mason.

Co-head of equities for EMEA and Asia Pacific Alex Crooke said: "Lin brings strong investment management and research credentials and an impressive track record in identifying quality companies using her financial modelling skills.

"We are excited to grow our team of dedicated specialists for the China strategy.

"Given the growth and prominence of Chinese equities, her experience will strengthen the team's position to continue to provide investors with attractive investment opportunities and deep insights around China's market dynamics and regulations."