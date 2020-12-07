Klein to lead BNP Paribas AM global client service

Klein was most recently CEO of BNPP AM USA and head of sales in North America

BNP Paribas Asset Management has named CEO of its US business Daniel Klein as global head of client services.

Klein, who for the past five years has served as CEO of BNPP AM USA and head of sales in North America, will be responsible for enhancing BNPP AM's client services across all regions from 1 January 2021.

Reporting to head of the firm's global client group and executive committee member Sandro Pierri, Klein will ensure that BNPP AM "continues to nurture and develop its understanding of client needs and expectations, further developing the quality of client services and information".

Klein has served more than 27 years at BNP Paribas, with the last 18 spent at BNPP AM.

For the past five years, he has overseen BNPP AM's asset management activities in New York and Boston, and headed sales in the region.

Klein has previously held several roles Asia and Europe within BNPP AM, including CEO of BNPP AM Japan, head of product specialists and head of the discretionary portfolio management team.

Pierri said: "Delivering long-term sustainable returns to our clients in our everyday mission, and client satisfaction is a key component of business success.

"As we strive to continuously improve our clients' experience, Daniel's appointment will significantly reinforce the team's culture of excellence.

"His expertise of cross-cultural client engagement will enable us to further enhance the quality of service that we provide to our clients and to gain a better understanding of their requirements."