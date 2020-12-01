Nigel Smith to lead Ninety One UK client group as MD

Ninety One has named chief marketing officer Nigel Smith as managing director of its UK client group, with a focus on the growth of the firm's investment capabilities and maintaining institutional and adviser client service.

Smith, who joined the firm from M&G Investments in 2013, was "integrally involved" in Ninety One's demerger from Investec Group and its listing as an independent global investment manager in March.

In his most recent role, Smith has spent the last three years leading the global team responsible for product strategy, market intelligence, investment marketing, digital distribution and most recently the creation of Ninety One's new brand.

Previously, as global head of product development, Smith was responsible for enhancing Ninety One's product range, ensuring alignment with investors' requirements.

Prior to joining Ninety One, he held senior business development, strategy and client facing roles during 16 years with M&G.

Smith will report to chief commercial officer John Green and work closely with the UK client group leadership team.

Green said Smith's "holistic knowledge and understanding" of the firm, investment products and the wider industry asset management industry, as well as his "leadership skills and passion to deliver outcomes for clients", means "he is ideally placed to spearhead the future success of Ninety One's presence in the UK".

He added: "We are excited to have Nigel in this leadership position to drive our UK business through the next phase of its growth, whilst we remain focused on consistently delivering value for our clients during these unprecedented times."

Smith said: "The UK presents enormous growth potential for our business and I am highly energised and optimistic about the opportunities to make a real difference for our clients.

"At Ninety One we are active investors with a unique heritage that brings a different perspective. We will be resolute in providing relevant, sustainable and resilient outcomes to meet our clients' needs, driven by our conviction that active investing can be a force for good."