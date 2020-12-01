Kernow AM launched as regulated firm with FCA approval

Left to right: Alyx Wood, Christina Makris and Edward Hugo

Kernow Asset Management, the Cornwall- and London-based investment house founded by former Downing fund manager Alyx Wood, has launched as a regulated firm after receiving approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Launched in November 2019, Kernow is a self-described contrarian investment firm specialising in UK equities.

In its first year, Kernow's in-house contrarian strategy outperformed the FTSE All Share index by 25%, according to the firm's own figures

Wood, who serves as CIO, is joined by former Downing Private Office director Christina Makris and former head of equity research at boutique investment bank VSA Capital Edward Hugo.

Makris and Hugo serve as head of client development and CEO respectively.

Commenting on the firm's Cornish home's "unique beauty and renewable energy potential" Wood likened the county to Kernow's philosophy.

He said: "Our strategy is similarly beautiful, progressive, and difficult to replicate. Our clients understand and appreciate professional success, balanced with the enjoyment of life."