Performance woes put JPM European Income's Super 60 position at risk

JPM European Income investment trust's inclusion in interactive investor's Super 60 fund rating list has been placed under formal review after a run of poor performance.

In a statement on Thursday (26 November), interactive investor said that the trust's market return has been lagging peers on both a short- and long-term basis, and warned that while the trust is currently offering an attractive dividend yield it "may not be sustainable"

With a dividend yield of 5.2%, and its managers forecasting this to rise to 6.1% by the end of the financial year on 31 March, the trust is currently trading on a 12.1% discount to NAV of £148m, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Its share price is down 12.4% and 8.4% over one year and three years, respectively, on a total return basis, and up 21.7% over five years.

Similarly, its NAV total return is down 11.3% and 8.2% over one and three years, respectively, and up 35.4% over five years.

Peers in the AIC European sector have averaged a positive return of 8.6%, 21.3% and 71.8% over one, three and five years, respectively.

JPMorgan European consists of two pools of assets - growth and income - with shareholders in either pool able to convert some or all of their shares into the other pool on an annual basis. Only the income pool is currently rated by ii on the Super 60 list as a European equities income option.

The trust brought on three new managers in October following the retirement of Stephen Macklow-Smith. Zenah Shuhaiber and Timothy Lewis joined to help manage the trust's £202m Growth Portfolio, while Alexander Fitzalan Howard and Matt Jones joined the Income Portfolio alongside Thomas Buckingham and Michael Barakos.

"Going forward", ii said the trust's level of income "may not be sustainable, considering that corporate earnings have been under pressure due to lockdowns and lower economic activity".

It added: "The attractive dividend yield did not manage to offset the losses in share price total return."

Commenting on the decision to place JPM European Income on notice, head of fund research at ii Dzmitry Lipski said: "From a portfolio construction perspective, the trust has a well-diversified portfolio of around 270 stocks.

"However, we decided to put this trust under formal review due to an extended period of unsatisfactory performance.

"In-line with our methodology, the review process includes analysis of the trust's portfolio positioning and outlook as well as sector and peer group assessment.

"We will also communicate with the fund managers and try to establish whether the problems are more down to the individual strategy or are more market-related in nature.

"In addition, as this is an income rated option, we will also pay attention on the sustainability of future dividend payments."