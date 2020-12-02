Man GLG's Swan eyes 'regime change' in Asia ex-Japan Equity portfolio

Andrew Swan has shunned China and tech firms in favour of South Asian stocks and companies that have struggled over the past decade, with the newly launched Man GLG Asia ex-Japan Equity fund looking to "regime change" in markets over the next cycle.

Launched in October, Man GLG Asia ex-Japan Equity is a long-only, style-agnostic and fundamentally driven vehicle, which typically builds exposure between 20% overweight and 20% underweight relative to the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index.

The fund's first factsheet, published last week, revealed 38 holdings at the end of October, with large underweights to China and South Korea in particular.

By contrast, the fund has large overweights to the index within Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines, and a marginal overweight to India.

Update: Man GLG launches Asian equity fund for Andrew Swan

It is also running underweights to technology, automobiles and components, and banks of 4.9%, 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. Its largest overweights are to real estate, semiconductors and materials with 4.8%, 4.1% and 3.5% of exposure relative to the index respectively.

Speaking to Investment Week, Swan said the fund has a "preference for stocks within markets and sectors which have suffered over the last year and longer".

He explained: "We are positioned for where we see opportunity for better-than-expected earnings in the coming years, and these are places such as Indonesia and India; South Asia over North Asia.

"Over the past ten years you have seen incredible gains for places like China and Taiwan, at the expense of places such as India, or Indonesia.

"And that has been a lot to do with the policy environment we were living in over this period. There is a reasonable chance that now that starts to reverse.

"Similarly, we like sectors more exposed to the economy, rather than just structural compounding companies, which have done very well in a low growth environment.

"If there was a bit more growth around, then those companies exposed to the economy should do better going forward."

Swan added the "high beta" nature of Asian economies, whereby developed market activity in Europe and North America impacts their outlook, means Man GLG Asia ex-Japan Equity should benefit from a greater focus on fiscal stimulus going forward.

He explained: "The past decade has been about the recovery from the [2008] Global Financial Crisis and very loose monetary policy, but actually quite tight fiscal policy.

"That environment has been good for asset prices, but has not been particularly good for growth and inflation.

"So the question is, ‘are we on the cusp of another regime change on policy, and has Covid-19 been the catalyst to change that policy environment?'

"The key decision investors need to make right now, is whether or not that policy shift is coming, because that would lead to a regime shift in markets.

"The companies, sectors and countries which have been hurt by the last regime, could be the winners of the next regime."