Rise in risk appetite propels UK to top location for investment

UK chief financial officers have ranked the UK and India as the two most appealing places to funnel investment capital, according to Deloitte's Q2 CFO survey.
The survey, which was carried out between 16 and 29 June 2025, marks a stark contrast from Deloitte's Q4 survey last year, which saw the UK lag its competitors in sixth place. Since then, it has overtaken the US, the Middle East, Europe and Japan in the rankings. UK employment falls to 13-year low despite positive services output Increased risk tolerance among financial heavyweights was one factor that caused the UK to rise up the chart, with 17% of finance leaders arguing that now is an opportunity to take on greater risk on their balance sheets, compared to 12% the previous qua...
