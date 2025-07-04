Deep Dive: Labour's credibility with financial sector 'hanging by a thread' one year on from elections

The Labour government’s fiscal blunders, coupled with more spending at the cost of hiking taxes for businesses, non-doms and other categories, has failed to incentivise markets one year after the party was swept into power.
After a year of efforts to tackle the country's rising borrowing, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Wednesday (2 July) that he fully supported Chancellor Rachel Reeves despite moments of confusion in parliament earlier that day when he refused to say whether she would be keeping her job or not. Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months This followed a fiasco around the welfare bill, which led the government to shelve £5bn in savings cuts. But investor criticism has mounted in regards to other measures taken by the Treasury, including hikes in taxes on...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes