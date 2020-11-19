Aegon AM hires real assets sales head

Aegon Asset Management has hired Alexia Gottschalch as managing director and head of client strategy for global real assets.

Based in New York and reporting to CIO of real assets Scott Coté, Gottschalch will lead a team of eight professionals supporting sales real assets strategies.

She will liaise with Aegon AM's sales, product, marketing, and real assets portfolio managers and research teams, to ensure strong "connectivity" between investors and clients, the firm said.

Gottschalch has over 25 years' experience in financial services and joins from Invesco where she held a number of senior roles, latterly as managing director head of outsourced CIO, responsible for creating and implementing an outsourced CIO strategy.

She has also previously served as head of real estate client strategy at JP Morgan, where she created and managed a capital strategy for its $70bn global real estate business.

Prior to this, Gottschalch was global head of capital markets at Grosvenor, where she expanded its investor relations and product development capabilities.

Commenting on the appointment Coté said Gottschalch has "extensive experience in the real assets market both in the US and Europe, having led teams in London, The Hague, New York, Copenhagen and Munich," and this "should prove invaluable as we look to continue to build our real assets platform on the global stage".