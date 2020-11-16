BNP Paribas WM names Shing as CIO

BNP Paribas Wealth Management has promoted global head of equity and derivative strategy Edmund Shing to CIO.

Shing, who has served in his current role since 2015, will be responsible for leading BNPP WM's investment strategy, and will continue to make recommendations and themes with "actionable advice" for clients, the firm said.

BNP Paribas AM: Now is not the time to sell risk assets

He replaces Florent Bronès, who has joined an expertise-sharing project with a charitable organisation, providing his know-how pro bono prior to retirement.

With over 21 years of experience in financial markets, Shing previously served as a global equity portfolio manager at BCS Asset Management and head of European equity strategy at Barclays Capital.

BNP Paribas launches World Climate Carbon Offset Plan fund as European version hits €300m AUM

BNPP WM said: "In this time of change, [Shing's] expertise in following and anticipating markets is a true value added for both customers and those at wealth management who serve them."