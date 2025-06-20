Pollen Street names Lynn Fordham as chair in board shakeup

Pollen Street has appointed Lynn Fordham as chair of the company in its latest overhaul of the board.
Fordham will succeed Robert Sharpe, who will be stepping down after completing his nine-year tenure on the board. Fordham currently serves as chair of NewRiver REIT, and is a non-executive director and Audit Committee chair at NCC and Caledonia Investments, respectively. NextEnergy Solar sees discount widen as chair steps down She is also a senior independent director at Domino's Pizza and a non-executive director of Enfinium. In addition to Fordham's appointment, Pollen Street said it has named James Gillies as non-executive director on the company's board. "I am please...
