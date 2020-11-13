Nick Train: Lacklustre Manchester United still has 'trophy value'

Manchester United's season has been hampered by the pandemic and patchy results on the pitch

Manchester United “will always have meaningful trophy value”, despite a difficult season on and off the pitch for the European footballing giant, Nick Train told Lindsell Train investment trust investors on Friday (13 November).

Train said while he had "little useful to say about the great issues of our day", he lamented the "poor" share price performance of sports franchises held by the trust, Finsbury Growth & Income, and the firm's UK and global funds.

Among these brands is Manchester Utd, a position which Train initially purchased in 2017 and has since added to.

United's share price remains down 23.3% for the year as coronavirus continues to hamper revenues, with fans banned from attending Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the club has also endured a difficult season on the pitch with the side sat in 14th place in the Premier League.

However, while the club has not won the league in nearly eight years, Train has previously insisted that on-field performance bears little relation to share price.

Lamenting the "disappointment" of United's poor share price performance, in addition to declines of 38.2% and 37.3% for sports brand holdings Juventus and WWE respectively, Train acknowledged "a loss of both revenue and atmosphere when live sports are presented without a live crowd".

In March, as the economic impacts of Covid-19 began to become clear, Train noted that some of the fund's constituents, such Manchester United, will be "more exposed to an economic downturn and both have some, but not excessive, debt".

"However," Train said, "there seems to be no loss of underlying fascination for the game, or for the leading global clubs.

"Manchester United told us recently that they had tracked 1.1 billion engagements with their franchise on social media platforms, up 24% year-on-year.

"There is an understandable kick-back to statistics like the above - that they don't, of themselves, generate any revenue for the club. This is so, but it is wrong to think they do not bring lustre and value to the franchises."

The manager cited a quote from investment banker Sal Galatioto, who told Forbes recently: "There is no lack of multi-billionaires that want to get into the sports business right now. People will pay a premium. They buy these teams not just on the numbers, but on the brand value."

Train added: "The incredible wealth being created in the US and China and around the world by technology means globally recognised sports franchises will always have meaningful trophy value."

Lindsall Train IT is currently trading on a 12% premium to net asset value (NAV), having seen NAV total returns of 4.8% over one year, according to Association of Investment Companies data. Its share price is down 14.2% over one year, compared to an average gain of 41% for the Global AIC sector.