Eleven investment trusts liquidated in first half of 2025

Eleven investment trusts were liquidated in the first six months of 2025.
This marked a significant rise from the seven wound down in 2024, one of which took place in H1 2024 and six in H2 that year, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). Among this year's trusts that were liquidated were names including Janus Henderson Investors' Henderson Opportunities and Baillie Gifford's Keystone Positive Change. Scottish Mortgage keeping activists at bay with ongoing share buybacks In addition, the AIC said two mergers and four acquisitions took place between January and June 2025. The mergers involved the Invesco Asia trust and Asia ...
