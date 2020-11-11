Odey AM hires Newton's Marshall-Lee to head up new GEM team

Odey Asset Management has hired Newton Investment Management’s Robert Marshall-Lee to head up its new global emerging markets team, which will manage long-only equity portfolios.

Marshall-Lee, who left Newton IM at the end of last month after more than 21 years at the firm, previously ran the BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets and Oriental funds, which he had been at the helm of since 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Over Marshall-Lee's tenure, the £256m BNY Mellon GEM fund has returned 148.9%, compared to its average peer in the IA Global Emerging Markets sector and its MSCI Emerging Markets benchmark's respective gains of 51.6% and 57.6%, according to data from FE fundindo.

Timothy Pearey, CEO of Odey AM, said: "We are delighted that Robert is joining us at this exciting time in the firm's development. At Odey Asset Management we offer portfolio managers the autonomy to manage their funds and their analyst teams independently - without internal interference or the distraction of business management - ensuring they are free to maximise returns for their clients."

Last week, Odey AM announced that the hedge fund's founding partner Crispin Odey will step down from business management duties of the firm, instead focusing solely on managing money - including a new inflation protection fund.

The firm also announced it will be launching a suite of funds under the new entity Brook Asset Management, which will be part of the Odey Group. Marshall-Lee's hire marks the first external appointment in the development of the new fund range, according to the firm.

Marshall-Lee said he is "very excited about the prospect" of joining Odey and "combining a great franchise with a very ambitious development strategy".

"Participating in such a highly intellectual investment environment and supported by a long-established business infrastructure will allow my team and me to develop our emerging markets funds with full autonomy and a strong focus on client care," Marshall-Lee added. "I greatly look forward to developing our franchise with the Odey team over the coming years."