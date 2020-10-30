Blake Hutchins appointed co-manager of Troy Income & Growth Trust

Blake Hutchins, co-manager of Troy Asset Management's £3.5bn Trojan Income fund alongside Francis Brooke and Hugo Ure, will join his co-managers in running the Trojan Income & Growth Trust from today (30 October).

Hutchins, who joined Troy from Investec Asset Management last year, has worked on the trust's portfolio alongside its current managers since he began at the firm.

He also works closely with Brooke and Ure on the £266m Trojan Ethical Income fund.

The trust, which will hold between 35 and 50 stocks at any one time, has a bias towards high-quality and defensive UK equities, with its largest holdings including the likes of Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and RELX.

Over three, five and ten years, it has lost 5.11% and gained 11.9% and 98.4% respectively, placing it in top quartile relative to its average peer in the IT UK Equity Income sector over each of these time frames.

The average trust in the sector has lost 18.7% and 3%, and returned 64.4%, over three, five and ten years, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Hutchins managed funds for four years at Ninety One - formerly Investec Asset Management - prior to joining Troy, having had sole management duties of Ninety One UK Equity Income and Ninety One Global Quality Equity Income.

He joined Ninety One from Columbia Threadneedle, where spent two years as manager of the Threadneedle UK Equity Opportunities fund.

Chair of Troy Income & Growth David Warnock said: "Blake was a very astute hire by Troy and his high-quality stock picking and risk averse investment style is complementary to both Francis and Hugo. The board are delighted to welcome him to the management team of Troy Income & Growth."

The trust is currently trading on a 1.4% premium to NAV.