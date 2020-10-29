Impact investing interest wanes amid Covid-19 turmoil

Some 48% of men in the UK were interested in impact investing this year - down from 61% in 2019

UK investor interest in impact investing has declined over the course of 2020, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic shifting the focus of impact investors towards healthcare, new research suggests.

A survey from American Century Investments shows interest in impact investing in the UK has fallen from 49% in 2019 to 34% of Baby Boomers in 2020, from 55% to 50% among Generation X and from 65% to 64% among Millennials.

The greatest decline in demand was seen among UK men, with the number of respondents reporting interest in impact investing falling from 61% to 48%, while interest among women fell from 51% to 48%.

Less than half (48%) of UK respondents overall find the concept of impact investing appealing, compared to 51% and 38% among US and German respondents respectively, the survey found.

In the UK, only 20% of respondents intentionally seek out companies whose values align to theirs, and another 37% might consider doing so in the future.

Return on investment, fees, risks and the length of time the money will be invested are considered top considerations among UK investors, but 59% said impact on society is either very or somewhat important.

Elsewhere, the survey found that the impact of the pandemic has prompted growing interest in healthcare as "a cause that aligns most with personal values or priorities when making an impact investment".

Both US and UK respondents selected healthcare/disease prevention and cures, at a proportion of 27% and 31% respectively, as the top causes that align with their personal values or priorities when making an impact investment.

UK social impact investment market grows to more than £5bn

Guillaume Mascotto, vice president, head of ESG and investment stewardship at ACI, said: "For those considering impact investing, healthcare is a top priority for investors in the US and the UK.

"While healthcare ranked lower for respondents in Germany, the threat of Covid-19 has put a global spotlight on health and wellness. In any case, our ESG team interpreted the results as an elevation of the social ('S pillar') within the ESG trilogy.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and its human, economic and financial costs is already prompting a growing number of people to re-evaluate their attitude to investing and approach toward the impact of their capital.

"Therefore, we believe that investors, particularly the younger generation, are more likely to scrutinise companies' social performance and seek to find access to investments that generate positive outcomes for people and the planet without sacrificing returns."