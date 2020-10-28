Man Group's Keane joins Mediolanum as product development head

Former director for product development within Man Group's global sales project management business Karoline Keane has joined Mediolanum International Funds as head of product development.

Keane, who left Man Group in September, according to her Linkedin profile, will be responsible for the management and evolution of Mediolanum's suite of investment solutions, overseeing product development across its client base.

Having also served as Man Group's head of client operations, Keane was previously vice president of investor services at Citibank Europe.

Keane's appointment coincides with the hire of Mediolanum's new head of marketing and communications Alberto Nova, who will lead the implementation of the firm's marketing and communications strategy to promote its products and services to investors across Europe.

With almost two decades of marketing experience across financial services, Nova joins from Legg Mason where he worked as the marketing head for Italy and the Iberia region.

Both will report directly to Furio Pietribiasi, CEO of Mediolanum International Funds.

Pietribiasi said: "These new appointments demonstrate once again that we are raising the bar when it comes to servicing our clients, while continuing to invest in our capabilities to meet the challenges ahead.

"The appointments of both Karoline and Alberto are a natural progression for an increasingly specialised investment team like ours, to offer greater product sophistication not only to traditional retail clients, but also to new institutional investors who are increasingly knocking on our door.

"By expanding and complementing the team with new competencies, we will continue to enhance our standards to compete with the best and largest international players."