Schroders shakes up client team with quadruple appointment

Matt Oomen joins from BNY Investments

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Asset management giant Schroders has revamped its client-focused team with four senior appointments.

Current global head of client group Karine Szenberg will be appointed executive vice chair while Matt Oomen has joined as global head of client group.  Meanwhile, in the Asian business, Gopi Mirchandani has been appointed head of client group for Asia, while Jason Yu will take on the role of country head for Hong Kong.  Ten Schroders funds red flagged for underperformance Set to report to Schroders CEO Richard Oldfield, Oomen joins from BNY Investments where he was most recently global head of distribution. He holds three decades of experience in financial services.  Oomen previ...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

