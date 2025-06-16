Schroders shakes up client team with quadruple appointment

Asset management giant Schroders has revamped its client-focused team with four senior appointments.
Current global head of client group Karine Szenberg will be appointed executive vice chair while Matt Oomen has joined as global head of client group. Meanwhile, in the Asian business, Gopi Mirchandani has been appointed head of client group for Asia, while Jason Yu will take on the role of country head for Hong Kong. Ten Schroders funds red flagged for underperformance Set to report to Schroders CEO Richard Oldfield, Oomen joins from BNY Investments where he was most recently global head of distribution. He holds three decades of experience in financial services. Oomen previ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes