HSBC Asset Management has appointed Dan Rudd as CEO of HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) and head of UK wholesale.
Subject to regulatory approval, Rudd will be responsible for the development and oversight of the bank's UK business as well as in charge of the UK wholesale sales team. Oberon Investments collaborates on North England AI projects with dedicated fund Rudd holds over three decades of expertise in the asset management sector and has been with HSBC AM since 2005. He was most recently head of wholesale for Northern Europe and aided the wholesale arm's growth across the Middle East, Northern Europe and the UK. Thorsten Michalik, CEO of Europe, UK and Americas for HSBC AM, said: "Dan's a...
