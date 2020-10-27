iM Global Partner launches US value UCITS fund

The OYSTER US Value fund will have a portfolio of 25 to 35 stocks

iM Global Partner has expanded its Luxembourg-domiciled OYSTER range with the launch of a US value UCITS fund, which sees management duties delegated to US-based fund house Scharf Investments.

The OYSTER US Value fund is a concentrated portfolio that seeks to deliver long-term risk-adjusted returns through a value-focused, fundamental and bottom-up approach.

It will build on the investment process of Scharf Investments' flagship strategy, Scharf Core Equity, which has a 40-year track record and $1.2bn of AUM as of August.

With a portfolio of 25 to 35 stocks, the investment team looks for quality companies trading at significant discounts to estimated fair value, high earnings predictability and solid growth.

iM Global Partner said the strategy has shown "an ability to withstand adverse market conditions while offering attractive returns relative to industry benchmarks and peers".

It added: "It has also demonstrated significant capital preservation capabilities without resorting to cash as a protection tool."

The $45m fund is the second vehicle iM Global Partner has launched with Scharf Investments, having launched the $1m iM Scharf US Quality Value fund in November last year. OYSTER US Value adopts the same strategy but is a Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV already registered across several contracts and platforms. The fund is therefore distributed across Europe.

Philippe Uzan, CIO asset management at iM Global Partner, described Scharf Investments as "a recognised leader in value equity management and partner of our group".

He added: "Their exceptional track record reflects their capacity to combine quality and valuation criteria in a disciplined and proven approach, focusing on medium-term capital protection through stock selection clearly differentiating them from a traditional value approach.

"With this fund, we once again want to provide access through our OYSTER range to high-performance and unique investment solutions."

President of Scharf Investments Brian Krawez said: "Though only one year old, our partnership with iM Global Partner has given us access to many new opportunities, including the European market.

"We are convinced that our investment strategy will allow European investors to access US equity markets through a management team that has demonstrated its ability to withstand difficult market conditions."

The fund replaces the OYSTER Global Equity Income fund within the range, according to the firm, following a review and the subsequent decision to delegate the fund to Scharf Investments and "leverage on their historic strategy". The fund has therefore been renamed.